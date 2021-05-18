Gulden Tops 24 Hour Volume of $75,631.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. Gulden has a total market cap of $14.77 million and $75,631.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.36 or 0.00688703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002513 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 544,225,154 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

