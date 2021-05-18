ManTech International (MANT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ: MANT) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – ManTech International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – ManTech International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – ManTech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – ManTech International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

5/5/2021 – ManTech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – ManTech International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

4/21/2021 – ManTech International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

MANT traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 185,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12.

Get ManTech International Co alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 461,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.