Trust Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,807,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.96. The company had a trading volume of 240,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,549. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $206.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

