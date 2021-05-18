Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of ALHC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 365,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,864. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16).

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last quarter.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

