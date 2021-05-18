Equalizer (EQZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.68 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 51.4% against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00005863 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $1.82 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00096266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00386723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00234809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005051 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $588.78 or 0.01375543 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047065 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

