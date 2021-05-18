LHT Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $206,557.09 and $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008205 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014514 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000136 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

