$0.01 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 106,361 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,277,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $6,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 704,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,987. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

