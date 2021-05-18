U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. U.S. Concrete posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USCR. Truist raised their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $368,476 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 196,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. U.S. Concrete has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $956.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

