Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,512. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.