GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 708,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,725. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $3.98.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
