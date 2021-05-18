GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 708,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,725. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

