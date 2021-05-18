Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires 264 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $87.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

