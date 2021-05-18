CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $70.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.94 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $65.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $281.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $284.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $88.38. 1,122,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $964,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

