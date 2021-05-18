Adviser Investments LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,891,796 shares of company stock worth $559,481,957 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $315.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.12 and its 200 day moving average is $280.38. The stock has a market cap of $894.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

