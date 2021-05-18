Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $2,299,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 49,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.2% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 302,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

