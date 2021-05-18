Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.91 million.

NASDAQ:ATCX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 133,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,449. The company has a market capitalization of $396.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.44. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,039,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

