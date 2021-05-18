Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

Bilibili stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,826. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.57 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

