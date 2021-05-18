Associated Banc Corp Acquires 400,382 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400,382 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.8% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

