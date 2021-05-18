Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.49. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $22.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.79 to $24.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $16.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,868. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

