$659.56 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce $659.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.80 million. Stericycle reported sales of $598.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.41. 251,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

