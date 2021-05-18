TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $236,222.53 and $494.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

