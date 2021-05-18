AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$25 million.

APPH stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. 1,539,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,190. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,026.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.