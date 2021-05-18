Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post $46.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.13 billion and the highest is $48.09 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $31.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $194.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $200.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $227.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $236.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet stock traded down $26.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,262.47. 1,161,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,680. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,257.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,968.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Alphabet by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.