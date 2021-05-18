Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce sales of $5.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.34 billion and the lowest is $5.00 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.46. 69,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,086. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

