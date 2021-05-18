Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of JSG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 167.60 ($2.19). The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,288. The company has a market cap of £745.68 million and a PE ratio of -25.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 141.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. Johnson Service Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172.98 ($2.26).

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £107,800 ($140,841.39). Also, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($65,220.80).

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

