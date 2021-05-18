Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

Shares of UNH opened at $408.24 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $385.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

