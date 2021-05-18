Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $877,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.43 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $163.70 and a one year high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

