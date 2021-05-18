Black Swift Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 212,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $417.17 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $292.92 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

