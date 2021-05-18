PAYCENT (PYN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $634.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $256,379.17 and $634.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00100395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.82 or 0.01528214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00119568 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

