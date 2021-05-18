Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $14,782,457.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,032 shares of company stock worth $271,968,243. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana has a one year low of $86.53 and a one year high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.48 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.90.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.