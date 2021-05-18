Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $665.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce sales of $665.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $678.20 million and the lowest is $641.10 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $630.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.73.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.41. 1,506,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.32. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

