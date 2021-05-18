Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce sales of $20.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.90 million and the highest is $20.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $17.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $83.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $85.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.65 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $91.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. 28,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,585. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $241.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.