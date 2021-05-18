Enigma Hits Market Cap of $2.41 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. Enigma has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.95 or 0.00718959 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006436 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00018176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $733.75 or 0.01702019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ENGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.