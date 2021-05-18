PlutusDeFi Market Cap Tops $2.11 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00100395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $658.82 or 0.01528214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00119568 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

