Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.30

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 5373814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

