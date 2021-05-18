Berenberg Bank Raises Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to £114.20

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPX. Shore Capital raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £101.23 ($132.25).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of SPX traded down GBX 65 ($0.85) during midday trading on Monday, hitting £120.55 ($157.50). The stock had a trading volume of 108,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,568. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 9,268 ($121.09) and a 1 year high of £123.60 ($161.48). The firm has a market cap of £8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £119.42 and its 200 day moving average is £115.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.