The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.7% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $136.99. The stock had a trading volume of 327,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,839. The company has a market cap of $335.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.43 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

