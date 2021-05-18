iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

IRBT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.38. iRobot has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.75.

In other iRobot news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

