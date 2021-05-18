Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.40. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,255,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,146 shares of company stock worth $29,364,248. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL traded up $4.85 on Tuesday, reaching $396.59. The stock had a trading volume of 355,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,295. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.26. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

