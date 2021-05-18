FMA Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

NYSE:C traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. 366,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,732,949. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $77.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

