CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.31.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 116,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.