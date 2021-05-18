Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of LON JSG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 167.60 ($2.19). 1,130,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,288. Johnson Service Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172.98 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £745.68 million and a PE ratio of -25.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.17.

In other news, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($65,220.80). Also, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 7,157 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £11,093.35 ($14,493.53).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

