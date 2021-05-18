Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after purchasing an additional 93,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,716,000 after purchasing an additional 343,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

