Analysts Set Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Target Price at $51.00

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of SHNWF remained flat at $$50.63 on Thursday. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. Schroders has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $51.80.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

