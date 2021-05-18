Cadence Bank NA Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,708 shares of company stock worth $63,479,421 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

