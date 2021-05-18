PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Boosted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,708 shares of company stock valued at $63,479,421 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

