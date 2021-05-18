Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Repsol stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. 27,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. On average, analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

