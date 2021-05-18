Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $215.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

