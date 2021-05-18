xBTC (xBTC) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, xBTC has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $2,688.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00092085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.14 or 0.00393917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00231351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $596.61 or 0.01389479 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00047274 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

