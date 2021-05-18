Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 2,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,387. The company has a market cap of $267.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.43. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $197,756.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,398 shares of company stock worth $797,362. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

