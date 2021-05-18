Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.30 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.87 million.
Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. 1,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,751. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,170 shares of company stock worth $59,141. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.