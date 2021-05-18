Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.30 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.87 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. 1,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,751. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,170 shares of company stock worth $59,141. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.